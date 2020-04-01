U.S. construction spending unexpectedly falls in February

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks through a construction site in San Francisco, California September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in February and could decline further as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that construction spending decreased 1.3%. Data for January was revised higher to show construction outlays surging 2.8% instead of jumping 1.8% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.5% in February.