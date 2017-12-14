U.S. import prices surge in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices surged in November amid an increase in the cost of imported petroleum products, leading to the largest year-on-year increase in seven months.
The Labor Department said on Thursday that import prices jumped 0.7 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices increasing 0.7 percent in November after a previously reported 0.2 percent rise in October.
In the 12 months through November, import prices advanced 3.1 percent, the largest gain since April, after increasing 2.3 percent in October.
Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao