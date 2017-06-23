FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
N.Y. Fed leaves U.S. Q2, Q3 GDP views little changed
June 23, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 2 months ago

N.Y. Fed leaves U.S. Q2, Q3 GDP views little changed

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it left its tracking estimates on U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter and third quarter little changed from last week due to a sparse calendar of economic data releases this week.

A week ago, the regional central bank's "Nowcast" model calculated the economy was expanding at an annualized pace of 1.88 percent in the second quarter, compared with 1.86 percent a week earlier. The "Nowcast" program showed third-quarter GDP growing at 1.55 percent, flat from 1.54 percent calculated a week earlier.

Reporting by Richard Leong

