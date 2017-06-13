S&P economist sees modest U.S. tax cut coming

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The U.S. chief economist for Standard & Poor's Global Ratings said on Tuesday that Republicans in Congress were likely to push through a modest tax cut ahead of midterm elections next year.

"We do think that the Republicans will come up with a modest tax cut, similar to what we saw under the second Bush administration," Beth Ann Bovino told a capital markets conference in Tel Aviv.

Bovino also said she expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates 25 basis points on Wednesday. A quarter percentage point rise would be the second nudge upwards this year following a similar move in March.

She also said she expects "stress tests could be softened a bit" for banks, in line with a U.S. Treasury Department plan unveiled on Monday to reduce restrictions that big banks face in their trading operations and ease their annual stress tests.