a month ago
The Trump economy in seven charts
#Business News
July 7, 2017 / 7:17 PM / a month ago

The Trump economy in seven charts

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the official reception on the opening day to the opening day of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.Ian Langsdon/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - During his campaign and first months in office, President Donald Trump set a number of explicit economic goals like boosting annual growth in gross domestic product to 3 percent, and promised to expand manufacturing employment and bring sidelined workers back into the labor force.

How is he faring?

The charts included here (tmsnrt.rs/2tpAM41) map where the economy was heading during Barack Obama's last term, and how it has performed since Trump took office in January, 2017.

Reporting by Howard Schneider

