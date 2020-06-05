U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly falls in May

FILE PHOTO - A man speaks with a library worker after receiving an unemployment form, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in May and layoffs abated, the Labor Department said on Friday in a report that showed the latest signs the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was bottoming.

The Labor Department’s closely watched monthly employment report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the jobless rate jumping to 19.8% in May from 14.7% in April. Nonfarm payrolls for May had been expected to fall by 8 million jobs.

The jobs market improved considerably in the second half of May as businesses reopened after shuttering in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19. Consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries are also stabilizing, though at low levels, signs the worst was over.