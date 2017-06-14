FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Wind, solar surpassed 10 percent of U.S. electricity in March: EIA
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 14, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 2 months ago

Wind, solar surpassed 10 percent of U.S. electricity in March: EIA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Solar installers from Baker Electric place solar panels on the roof of a residential home in Scripps Ranch, San Diego, California, U.S. October 14, 2016. Picture taken October 14, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wind and solar accounted for more than 10 percent of U.S. electricity generation for the first time in March, the Energy Department's Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Wind and solar power capacity has been growing in the United States, accounting for an average of up to 7 percent of electricity in 2016.

Texas, a wind power giant, accounted for the largest total amount of wind and solar electricity generation in 2016, according to the EIA.

Meanwhile, Iowa ranked as the state with the highest share of renewable energy in its electricity mix, with 37 percent of electricity generation from wind and solar.

A separate report released on Wednesday by Deloitte found that consumer and business preference will continue to drive demand for renewable energy.

The report found that 61 percent of customers wanted a certain percentage of electricity to come from renewable energy.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.