October 24, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook, Twitter do not find Chinese meddling in 2018 U.S. elections: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Social media companies Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have not detected Chinese meddling in the 2018 U.S. elections, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2AqGNku on Wednesday, citing unnamed press representatives for both companies.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook and Twitter logos are seen on a shop window in Malaga, Spain, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

U.S. President Donald Trump last month accused China of seeking to meddle in Nov. 6 congressional elections, a charge almost immediately rejected by Beijing.

Twitter and Facebook did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

