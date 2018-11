A combination file photo shows Wells Fargo, Citigbank, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs from Reuters archive. REUTERS/File Photos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. banking sector reported $62 billion in profits in the third quarter, up 29.3 percent from the same period a year ago, according to quarterly data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The regulator said in a statement that profits were boosted by a lower effective tax rate and higher operating revenues.