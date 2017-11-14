FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield curve not recession concern, could mean confidence: Fed's Bostic
November 14, 2017 / 7:06 PM / in 12 hours

Yield curve not recession concern, could mean confidence: Fed's Bostic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Reuters) - The flattening Treasury yield curve may reflect “safe-haven” investing and confidence in the U.S. economy and, were the trend to lead to an inverted yield curve, the market would not necessarily signal a pending recession, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

Two-year yields rose again on Tuesday while that of longer-dated debt fell, continuing to flatten the curve, or narrow the gap, between them. Bostic, asked about the trend at an open forum, said it was not a primary policy signal for the central bank, which is raising rates in the face of slightly below-target inflation.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

