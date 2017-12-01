FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Reserve holds Countercyclical Capital Buffer at 0 percent
December 1, 2017

Federal Reserve holds Countercyclical Capital Buffer at 0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday said it was holding the Countercyclical Capital Buffer (CCyB) at the current level of 0 percent as the central bank decided not to demand more capital from banks under the rule.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

With the CCyB, regulators can demand that banks hold more of their wealth as capital to brace against a future economic shock. Bank regulators may take such a measure, the Fed said, if it sees “an elevated risk of above-normal future losses.”

