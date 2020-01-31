Fed's Clarida says coronavirus outbreak a 'wildcard'

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, boards a bus to tour South Dallas as part of a community outreach by U.S. central bankers, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is in a good place but the outbreak of the coronavirus in China is a potential risk to the outlook, U.S Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday.

“It is a wildcard. I think even the experts would confirm that it is too soon to tell and we are looking at how it translates into the outlook for Chinese growth, global growth and how it impacts the United States,” Clarida said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“If this were resolved in say a one- or two-quarter slowdown in growth, that’s probably not something that changes the big picture, but I agree it’s a challenging situation, we’re going to keep on top of it,” Clarida added.

Earlier this week, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged in a widely expected decision and also said at the time it is closely monitoring the coronovirus outbreak in China, which has sickened nearly 10,000 and killed 213 people.

The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of the virus, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

China’s efforts to contain the virus, which have included its own travel restrictions as well as shutting businesses and schools, are expected to cause a sharp slowdown in the country’s first-quarter economic growth.

A period of prolonged disruption raises the risk of a spillover effect to the global economy and has brought forward investor predictions of when the Fed will cut interest rates again, to June of this year.