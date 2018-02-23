Fed chief Powell's testimony to House panel changed to Feb. 27

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will now testify on the central bank’s semi-annual report on monetary policy and the economy on Tuesday, Feb. 27 before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee, the panel announced on Friday.

The committee had previously scheduled his appearance for Wednesday, Feb. 28. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), said the committee, which did not provide a reason for the change.