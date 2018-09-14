Fed's Evans sees one or two more rate hikes this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Friday that two further interest-rate hikes this year by the U.S. central bank would not be surprising, given the strength of the economy.
“I still think that certainly three to four total increases for this year are reasonable and the data have been strong,” Evans told reporters after a speech here. “I will not be surprised if it’s four increases this year. I do still believe that a gradual increase in interest rates is appropriate.”
