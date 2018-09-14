FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
September 14, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Fed's Evans sees one or two more rate hikes this year

1 Min Read

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Friday that two further interest-rate hikes this year by the U.S. central bank would not be surprising, given the strength of the economy.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks during a meeting in Madrid, Spain, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

“I still think that certainly three to four total increases for this year are reasonable and the data have been strong,” Evans told reporters after a speech here. “I will not be surprised if it’s four increases this year. I do still believe that a gradual increase in interest rates is appropriate.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.