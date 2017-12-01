FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's goals include 'economic opportunity' for all: Harker
December 1, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 days ago

Fed's goals include 'economic opportunity' for all: Harker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s goals include promoting inclusive “economic opportunity” for Americans of all income levels, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Friday, offering his interpretation of the central bank’s mandate for maximum employment, stable prices and long-term moderate interest rates.

“Our mission is really about creating an environment that promotes economic growth that is sustainable in the long term and that provides economic opportunity for everyone, (which) means we want growth that is inclusive and accessible across all income groups and communities,” Harker said in prepared remarks to a conference on revitalizing cities.

Reporting by Jonathan SpicerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

