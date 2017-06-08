FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Household net worth rose to $94.8 trillion in first quarter 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 months ago

Household net worth rose to $94.8 trillion in first quarter 2017

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- A real estate sign advertising a new home for sale is pictured in Vienna, Virginia, U.S. October 20, 2014.Larry Downing/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A rise in the value of equities and real estate pushed the net worth of U.S. households higher in the first quarter of this year, a report by the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday.

Household net worth rose to $94.8 trillion over the quarter, up from a slightly downwardly revised $92.5 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Household borrowing rose at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the January-March period, the report also showed, down from a 3.9 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2016. Consumer credit grew 5 percent while mortgage debt grew at a 3 percent annual rate.

Liquid assets held by non-financial firms was $2.21 trillion versus a revised $2.17 trillion in the previous quarter.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a target range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent at its policy meeting next week. That would be the second rate increase this year.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.