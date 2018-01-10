FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Slower China bond buying would likely not disrupt Fed's plan: Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Reduced Chinese demand for U.S. debt would not likely disrupt the Federal Reserve’s plan to continue gradually shedding its bond holdings, a Fed policymaker said on Wednesday adding it was hard to predict how such a move would play out given record demand in global financial markets.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“We will still plan a gradual phasing out of bonds (and that is) still likely to be eminently manageable,” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said when asked about the report citing Chinese officials saying the market for U.S. Treasuries is becoming relatively less attractive.

“We have to see how those cross-currents play out,” Kaplan told reporters. “It’s hard to predict how the trends unfold ... all in the context of record levels of global liquidity.”

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jonathan Spicer

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

