Fed's Kaplan says has 'open mind' on more rate hikes this year

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday expressed doubt that short-term interest rates are very accommodative and said he wants to wait for more data to understand whether recent weak inflation readings are transitory as he suspects.

"I believe that at some point we will see more wage pressure," said Kaplan, speaking with reporters after a talk at the Commonwealth Club of California. But asked whether he expects the Fed to raise rates once more this year, he said he is keeping an "open mind."