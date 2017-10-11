FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Kaplan says his disagreements with Warsh 'good thing'
#Business News
October 11, 2017 / 2:06 AM / 7 days ago

Fed's Kaplan says his disagreements with Warsh 'good thing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, under consideration to run the Fed after Chair Janet Yellen’s term ends, holds views some U.S. central bankers disagree with, but that is healthy, said Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan.

“I think very highly of Kevin,” Kaplan told reporters Tuesday after a talk at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. “He and I may disagree on some things. I think that’s a good thing....I am confident that a good decision will be made and the Fed will operate very effectively in the future, including if it’s Janet Yellen, who I think has done an outstanding job.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew Hay

