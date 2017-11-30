Kaplan says Fed nominee Goodfriend 'outstanding'

DALLAS (Reuters) - The newest nominee to the Federal Reserve’s powerful Board of Governors, Marvin Goodfriend, is “an outstanding person” who would join other accomplished policymakers at the U.S. central bank, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan walks after the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Goodfriend, a well-known monetary economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, to become a Fed governor. Asked about the appointment by reporters, Kaplan said he generally expects “divergent views” within the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.