Kashkari calls for Fed research into U.S. educational 'crisis'
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 24 days

Kashkari calls for Fed research into U.S. educational 'crisis'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Wednesday called for more research by the central bank into what he called unacceptably big gaps in educational outcomes by race that keep many Americans out of the workforce.

FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“If the Fed can objectively analyze education models that can help more Americans get and keep good jobs, I believe it is important we do that research and share our findings with other policymakers,” Kashkari said in remarks prepared for delivery in Minneapolis that included no comments on monetary policy or the economic outlook, more usual topics for a U.S. central banker. “This research may help us achieve maximum employment nationally and in places, such as many tribal communities, where underemployment has been a persistent problem.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
