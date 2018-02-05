FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:16 PM / a day ago

White House says respects Lindsey's decision to withdraw from Fed consideration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it respected Larry Lindsey’s decision to withdraw from consideration as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board.

“We respect Dr. Lindsey’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration at this time. As one of the nation’s leading economic policy experts, Dr. Lindsey has been a valuable resource to the Administration. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters.

Reporting By Steve HollandEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

