FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Fed's Mester unmoved by weak U.S. inflation
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 2 months ago

Fed's Mester unmoved by weak U.S. inflation

2 Min Read

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Loretta Mester gives her keynote address at the 2014 Financial Stability Conference in Washington December 5, 2014.Gary Cameron

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - One of the Federal Reserve's more hawkish policymakers said on Friday that recent inflation weakness was likely temporary and it should not delay another interest-rate hike this year, even though there is no "immediate need" to tighten policy.

Two months of unexpectedly soft price readings have raised questions over whether the U.S. central bank will delay its plan to continue raising rates, after having hiked twice in the first half, including in June. Median Fed forecasts show one more hike this year, and three next - a view Mester said she supported.

"I don't think there is an immediate need to do something, I don't think we are behind the curve, but I do think this gradual reduction of accommodation ... makes sense to me," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.

Asked what would dissuade her from backing another rate hike and the beginning of shedding bonds this year, she told reporters: "I'd have to see that there is really a sharp decline in demand ... coupled with weak inflation data."

Fed policy will ultimately depend on data, said Mester, who votes on policy next year under a rotation. "What people forget is that we've incorporated in that gradual (median) path some of the fact that inflation is gradually coming back up to target. We've already hedged that," she added.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.