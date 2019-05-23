Business News
Fed: Major U.S. banks see $700 billion in reserves as 'comfortable'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. banks as of January said they wanted to hold at least $700 billion in reserves, versus their existing holdings of $1.2 trillion at that point, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.

The Fed’s latest survey of senior finance officers at 75 banks, representing about three-fourths of reserve holdings, showed the central bank might still be able to shave perhaps half a trillion dollars from its balance sheet and still meet bank reserve demand.

