FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hawkish Rosengren acknowledges low inflation gives Fed flexibility
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2017 / 12:07 AM / in 20 days

Hawkish Rosengren acknowledges low inflation gives Fed flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve official who wants “regular and gradual” interest-rate hikes said on Wednesday that low inflation gives the U.S. central bank the option to tighten monetary policy more slowly.

Inflation readings, which have fallen short of a 2-percent target this year, provide “flexibility” to raise rates more slowly, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren acknowledged at a dinner forum, adding he would be concerned if it misses the target for a period of time.

On the other hand, he said, holding policy steady for too long risks an inflation jump that forces the Fed to more aggressively tighten policy.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.