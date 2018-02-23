FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Business News
February 23, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Deficits may hurt U.S. response to recessions: Fed official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The now “large” U.S. deficits may complicate the government’s ability to curb future recessions with tax and spending policies, so the Federal Reserve must depend less on fiscal policy, a top Fed policymaker said on Friday.

“Large deficits now may make future actions difficult” for the government, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in prepared remarks to a conference of central bankers and economists here. He added it was “difficult to depend on” fiscal policies in the face of a recession “given political pressures and uncertainties.”

Since mid-December the Republican-controlled Congress and U.S. President Donald Trump aggressively cut taxes and boosted spending limits, two fiscal moves that are expected to push the annual budget deficit above $1 trillion next year and expand the $20 trillion national debt.

Reporting by Jonathan SpicerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.