Trump repeats call for Fed to lower interest rates, boost quantitative easing

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called again for the Federal Reserve to further lower interest rates and boost quantitative easing, saying it would boost exports.

“Would be sooo great if the Fed would further lower interest rates and quantitative ease. The Dollar is very strong against other currencies and there is almost no inflation. This is the time to do it. Exports would zoom!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Last week, the U.S. central bank held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs would not change soon.