Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by one percentage point

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey U.S. August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates by 1 percentage point and advocated “some quantitative easing” as he continued his pressure campaign on the central bank.

“The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well,” Trump said in a Twitter post in which he also lamented that the U.S. dollar is so strong that “it is sadly hurting other parts of the world.”