White House still standing behind Moore for the Fed: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow listens to a question from the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top economic adviser to President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the White House still backs Stephen Moore for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, despite concerns Democratic lawmakers have about his competence.

“We’re still behind him, and he’s going through the process of vetting,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

Moore, who said on Sunday that a smear campaign was being conducted against him, has come under fire for his past writings and comments about women and his out-of-the-mainstream economic views.

Trump has yet to formally nominate Moore, who would play a role in setting interest rates for the world’s largest economy if he is tapped for the job and confirmed by the Senate.

There are currently two vacancies on the Fed’s Washington-based board. Trump had wanted to nominate businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain for the second vacancy, but Cain bowed out last week after it became clear he did not have the needed support in the Senate.

Kudlow said the administration was interviewing a number of good candidates for that second Fed post.