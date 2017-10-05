Williams: Don't need to see inflation move to continue rate hikes

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he does not need to see inflation move higher to support another interest rate increase this year as long as other economic data points to continued economic strength.
“To me that is not as important as collecting all the signals,” Williams told reporters when asked if he needed to see current weak inflation move higher before supporting another rate increase at one of the Fed’s two remaining policymaking meetings for the year, likely December.
Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bernadette Baum