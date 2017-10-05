FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams: Don't need to see inflation move to continue rate hikes
#Business News
October 5, 2017

Williams: Don't need to see inflation move to continue rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he does not need to see inflation move higher to support another interest rate increase this year as long as other economic data points to continued economic strength.

“To me that is not as important as collecting all the signals,” Williams told reporters when asked if he needed to see current weak inflation move higher before supporting another rate increase at one of the Fed’s two remaining policymaking meetings for the year, likely December.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bernadette Baum

