Fed's Williams says price-level targeting fits current framework
November 16, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Fed's Williams says price-level targeting fits current framework

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should not rule out negative interest rates or raising the inflation target as it considers new monetary policy frameworks, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Thursday.

But such strategies would have costs, including those that diverge greatly from the Fed’s current approach. Price-level targeting, he said, is advantageous because it fits “relatively easily” into the current framework.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

