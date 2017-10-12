FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Luke Bronin
October 12, 2017

Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Luke Bronin

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

Hartford City Hall is pictured here in Hartford, Connecticut, U.S., August 16, 2017. Picture taken August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hartford is one of America’s poorest cities in one of its richest states. And it’s about to get worse for Connecticut’s capital as Mayor Luke Bronin wrestles with a fiscal crisis that’s likely to end in a bankruptcy filing. Rob Cox dropped in to hear his vision for reviving Hartford.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2ydMTnW

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

