Cassidy says 'absolutely' senators may still back healthcare bill: CNN

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) looks on during a press conference about his resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said on Monday he still expects to be able to convince reluctant fellow Republican senators to support the revised bill that is the party’s latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Asked in an interview with CNN whether the revisions announced on Monday could sway holdout U.S. senators into supporting the legislation, Cassidy said: ”Absolutely. The bracing principle is that we give the patient the power and give states the resources to provide care for those who don’t have it.

“We think it’s good policy which therefore will get folks to vote for it.”