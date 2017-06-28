FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Republican leaders want health bill revised by Friday: Cornyn
#Health
June 28, 2017 / 4:44 PM / a month ago

Senate Republican leaders want health bill revised by Friday: Cornyn

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn on Wednesday indicated Republican leaders want changes to their draft healthcare legislation completed this week so lawmakers could review the revised plan over next week's congressional recess.

Cornyn, speaking to reporters outside Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's office, said having the changes done by Friday would be "optimal" and allow the Congressional Budget Office time to provide a new analysis of the bill's impact.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey

