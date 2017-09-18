Democrats to study every option to halt Obamacare repeal bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after a Democratic policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. on September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday his party would look at “every single option” to halt a last-ditch effort by Republicans to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

“We’re going to explore every single option,” Schumer told a news conference to underscore Democratic opposition to a bill introduced by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy that proposes replacing the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Republicans face a two-week countdown before Senate procedural rules make it much harder for them to advance their latest bill.