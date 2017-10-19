FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Republican senators seek to add flexibility to bipartisan health bill
October 19, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in 2 days

Two Republican senators seek to add flexibility to bipartisan health bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy said on Thursday they were working with Republican Senator Ron Johnson and members of the House of Representatives to add more “flexibility provisions” to a proposed bipartisan bill to stabilize the healthcare insurance market in the short term.

Senator Lindsey Graham testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the Graham Cassidy bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 25, 2017.

They said in a statement these provisions were needed to win support in the House for the stabilization measure introduced by Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and Democratic Senator Patty Murray to shore up the insurance markets created under the 2010 healthcare law by reviving subsidies for two years to help lower-income Americans obtain medical coverage. President Donald Trump said last week that he was discontinuing the subsidies. [nL2N1MU1CS]

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
