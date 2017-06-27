FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Senate Republican expresses optimism on healthcare bill after Trump meeting
June 27, 2017 / 9:52 PM / a month ago

Top Senate Republican expresses optimism on healthcare bill after Trump meeting

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media about plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said a meeting between Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump on healthcare was helpful and he expressed optimism the Senate would eventually pass a bill to repeal Obamacare.

"I think the meeting was very helpful," McConnell said as he left the meeting at the White House. "I think everyone around the table is interested in getting to yes ... because we know the status quo is simply unacceptable, unsustainable and no action is just not an option."

"I had hoped ... that we could have gotten to the floor this week, but we're not quite there," he added. "But I think we've got a really good chance of getting there. It will just take a little bit longer."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

