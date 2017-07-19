McConnell says planned vote on Obamacare repeal can be amended

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate will vote on a motion next week to move ahead with a bill to repeal and or replace Obamacare that could easily be amended.

"I think we have two options here, I think we all agree it's better to both repeal and replace, but we could have a vote on either, and if we end up voting on repeal only, it will be fully amendable on the Senate floor and if it were to pass without any amendment at all there's a two-year delay before it kicks in... so the takeaway from what I'm telling you is no harm is done from getting on the bill," McConnell told reporters at the White House following a lunch with President Donald Trump and almost all of the Republican senators.