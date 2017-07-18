FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
Republican Senator Murkowski won't back 'repeal-only' health bill
#Health
July 18, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 17 days ago

Republican Senator Murkowski won't back 'repeal-only' health bill

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A third Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday said she could not back any legislation to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan, effectively blocking Republican leaders' efforts to bring up a narrower repeal-only bill after earlier legislation collapsed.

"To repeal there has to be a replacement. There's enough chaos already, and this would just contribute to it," Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told reporters, saying she would vote no on any effort to take up legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act enacted in 2010 under former President Barack Obama.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

