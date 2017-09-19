FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democratic Senator Murray thinks bipartisan Obamacare deal still possible
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
September 19, 2017 / 10:15 PM / in a month

Democratic Senator Murray thinks bipartisan Obamacare deal still possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Patty Murray said Tuesday she thought a bipartisan deal to repair Obamacare was still possible, despite the announcement by her negotiating partner, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, that they had failed to reach an agreement.

Murray, in a statement, said she had made some “tough concessions” in the talks, when it came to giving states more flexibility under Obamacare. She was disappointed that Republican leaders had decided to “freeze” the bipartisan approach “but I am confident that we can reach a deal if we keep working together — and I am committed to getting that done.”

Alexander and Murray had been working to protect the government payments made to insurers to help reduce medical expenses for low-income Americans enrolled in Obamacare. Alexander also wanted states to have more flexibility to design insurance plans under the program.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.