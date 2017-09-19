U.S. Senate to hold hearing on Republican healthcare proposal

FILE PHOTO: Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) speaks to reporters after the Senate approved $15.25 billion in aid for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey along with measures that would fund the federal government and raise its borrowing limit on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A powerful U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on the latest proposed healthcare bill to overhaul Obamacare next week, the first public hearing all year on any Republican effort to gut the healthcare law.

Orrin Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said on Monday the hearing would take place on Sept. 25 to “examine the details of the Graham-Cassidy proposal.” The Senate must vote on the bill by Sept. 30 to be able to pass it with a simple majority of 51 votes.