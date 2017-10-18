FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Thune says bipartisan U.S. health bill stalled
October 18, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 3 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, said on Wednesday that a bipartisan deal by two U.S. senators to stabilize Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers was “stalled out.”

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

President Donald Trump opposes payments going to insurance companies and the bill has to go through the House of Representatives as well, Thune said. “So at this point it’s just kind of, like I said, an open question,” he added.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
