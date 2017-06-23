FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill: White House
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
June 23, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 2 months ago

Trump is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill: White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is very pleased with the draft healthcare bill Senate Republican leaders have unveiled and wants to continue to "push it forward," the White House said on Friday.

"The president is very supportive of the Senate bill. There's a lot of ideas in there - he's talked about having heart," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters when asked if Trump preferred the Senate's draft to a bill to repeal Obamacare approved by the House of Representatives.

"I think he's very pleased with that (Senate) bill and he wants to continue to push it forward," Spicer said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.