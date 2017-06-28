Trump says Senate Republicans likely to pass healthcare bill

U.S. President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Republican-led Senate would ultimately prevail in passing legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 healthcare law passed under his predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama.

"It's very tough ... I think we're going to get it over the line," Trump told reporters at the White House ahead of a separate event on energy, adding that healthcare was "probably the toughest subject" to get passed in Congress.

