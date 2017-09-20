FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says latest Obamacare repeal plan has 'very good chance'
#Health
September 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

Trump says latest Obamacare repeal plan has 'very good chance'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thought the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare had a “very good chance” of passing and said the U.S. Senate eventually would be forced to make a deal on the issue.

“I think there’s tremendous support for it. I think it’s actually much better than the previous shot,” Trump told reporters in New York.

“I thought that when I won (the election) I would go to the Oval Office, sit down at my desk, and there would be a healthcare bill on my desk, to be honest. And it hasn’t worked out that way. And I think a lot of Republicans are embarrassed by it.”

Trump said he hoped the latest effort would succeed.

“We think this has a very good chance,” he said, describing President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law as dysfunctional. “At some point the Senate is going to be forced to make a deal. They’re just about at that point right now.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

