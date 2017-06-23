FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
White House says hopeful healthcare reform to be completed by August: Fox News
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
June 23, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 2 months ago

White House says hopeful healthcare reform to be completed by August: Fox News

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is hopeful Congress can complete action on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare by the time lawmakers go on recess in August, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Friday.

Spicer told Fox News Channel he thought prospects the Senate would pass a healthcare reform bill were "very high," setting up the possibility a final compromise bill could clear the House and Senate before a planned August break.

"I think we're going to get this thing done ... and hopefully by the August recess really have Obamacare repealed and replaced," he said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.