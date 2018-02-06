FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 3:38 PM / a day ago

House will only consider immigration bill with Trump support: Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will only consider an immigration reform bill that has President Donald Trump’s support, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday as lawmakers continue to weigh possible reforms amid larger budget negotiations.

“We’re not going to bring immigration legislation through that the president doesn’t support... it’s going to be a bill that we support, that the president supports,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference.

Trump on Monday appeared to reject a plan that was showing bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey

