FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Private U.S. property insurers have highest first quarter catastrophe losses since 1994 quake
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 26, 2017 / 4:12 PM / a month ago

Private U.S. property insurers have highest first quarter catastrophe losses since 1994 quake

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private U.S. property casualty insurers suffered $7.3 billion in catastrophe losses during the 2017 first quarter, the worst such quarter since the 1994 earthquake in Northridge, California, a data company and trade group said on Monday.

Net income for the sector plunged by 42.2 percent, to $7.7 billion from $13.4 billion for the prior year quarter, said ISO, a Verisk Analytics Inc and the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI). Catastrophe losses totaled $2.3 billion more than in the prior year quarter, they said.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.