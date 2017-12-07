U.S. Interior Department wants more oil drilling, expedite ANWR permits

(Reuters) - The Department of the Interior, the U.S. government’s second largest revenue generator behind the IRS, is trying to be a better business partner to oil companies to curb falling revenues, Vincent DeVito, energy advisory to the Secretary of the Interior, said on Thursday.
The department plans to expedite permitting on drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska, DeVito said at the S&P Global Platts Energy outlook in New York. Expediting the process would not be at the expense of environmental stewardship, he said.
Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, writing by Scott DiSavinoEditing by Chizu NomiyamaEditing by Chizu Nomiyama