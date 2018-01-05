White House: Trump believes in enforcing federal law on marijuana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said President Donald Trump believes in enforcing U.S. marijuana laws after the Department of Justice moved on Thursday to rescind the Obama-era policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that have legalized pot.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“The president believes in enforcing federal law -- that’s his top priority -- regardless of what the topic is, whether it’s marijuana or immigration.” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

(Corrects to show DOJ rescinded Obama-era easing of federal drug laws.)